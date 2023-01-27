The Border Mail
The Empire Hotel in Beechworth returns to market after five-year transformation

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 27 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:00pm
Empire Hotel owners Andrew Madden, Shauna Stockwell and Scott Daintry have placed the Beechworth pub on the market after a five-year cultural and aesthetic revivil. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A multi-million dollar opportunity to take over an artfully revitalised corner pub in the heart of a tourism hotspot has hit the market.

