Bridie White is the latest addition to the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits' roster, with a youthful rejuvenation clear on the agenda of coach Matt Paps.
White, 17, hails from West Wyalong and took out bronze with NSW Country's under-18s at the 2022 Australian National Youth Championships.
It was here where the potential move began to form, with Paps reaching out to White to firstly congratulate her on the win, and secondly explore the possibility of joining the team at Lauren Jackson Stadium.
The rest, as they say, was history.
"I've decided to take the gap year and head down to Albury for the year," White said.
"The girls are amazing so I'm excited to play with them - there's a lot of talent in the team.
"I think I'll grow a lot and develop my skills a lot as well by training and playing with them, and then playing against all the other teams in NBL1 as it's such a good comp.
"I'm really excited to become a better player."
White turned out for Griffith last season, and has proven herself as one to watch during her performances for NSW Country as a point/shooting guard.
She is yet to be thrown into the cut and thrust of senior basketball, but has expressed a desire to test herself at NBL1 East level.
"Growing up in West Wyalong, my brother and sister played a lot of basketball so I wanted to follow what they were doing," she said.
"I got into a few NSW programs at under-14s, I kept progressing there as well as playing for West Wyalong.
"Because I'm only 17, I've come from playing under-18s, but playing state stuff and all that, it has prepared me to go into NBL1 but it will be a pretty big step up."
At just 17, White's commitment to the Bandits is not only a massive step up on the court, but a big one off it.
She'll relocate to Albury in mid February to join up with the team, and begin training regularly in the leadup to the NBL1 East season.
Discussions with Paps about expectations and ambitions have been pivotal in getting White into the black jersey, and the experience and leadership offered by the coaching and playing roster proved to be factor she couldn't turn down.
"We've talked about my goals and (Matt Paps) wants me to become the best player I could be," she said.
"He's there obviously willing to help me and train me a lot to become a really good player, as he wants us to have another really good season."
