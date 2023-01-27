Norm Loy vows that he has quit training for good.
In a bombshell admission, Loy hasn't had a runner since May last year when Waiting For A Mate finished midfield at Wangaratta.
He was slapped with a two month disqualification and fined $5000 by Racing NSW stewards in late May which expired on July 31.
Despite his ban ending more than six months ago, Loy said he won't be reapplying for his trainers licence now or ever again.
"There was a lot of conjecture surrounding me last year and people who know me, know I don't hold back when giving my opinion when asked," Loy said.
"In my opinion Racing NSW got it wrong when I was originally disqualified for my Facebook rant.
"Then in my opinion they (Racing NSW) got it wrong again when they attacked me and disqualified me for a second time for comments I made about my original disqualification.
"If I really wanted to spend my time and money fighting the decision, I reckon I would win for sure.
"But to be honest, I just couldn't be bothered anymore.
"I've had my time in racing and made a living from the industry for more than three decades as a jockey and trainer."
Loy rode more than 400 winners as a jockey, predominantly in the Southern Districts.
The 53-year-old also landed more than 50 winners as a trainer from just under 500 starters.
"I've lost my passion for the game," he said.
"Just being under the microscope of the stewards for a period of time last year was a real dampener.
"I should be allowed to post my opinions on Facebook, just like everyone else.
"But I'm proud of what I've been able to achieve in racing.
"Probably my biggest thrill was winning the Albury Guineas with Hillbilly Dancer over the carnival.
"I thought I had more than my fair share of success as a trainer considering I only had a small team and never more than 10 horses at a time.
"All my horses were bargain buys and less than $10,000 to purchase.
"I used to love racing and the only reason I stayed in the sport for so long was because of my passion for it.
"But it's time to move on."
Loy has had a change of careers and now owns and runs his own delivery business, Anytime Delivery.
"I've got a new lease on life," Loy said.
"I can do a few deliveries in the morning, drop by the pub for a pot and parma for lunch and then do a few more deliveries in the afternoon.
"It's a different lifestyle and I get to smell the roses a bit more often.
"I've got a different perspective now, that life isn't all about racing and horses, it's about enjoying life.
"That's what I'm doing, I'm earning a good income and the stewards have probably done me a favour.
"Because I'm enjoying life, there's no pressure to train a winner and I don't miss the early starts involved with being a trainer."
