Yarrawonga assistant coach Craig Ednie predicts Mark Whiley will take his game to the next level this season without the burden of coaching.
Already regarded as one of the premier players in the competition, Whiley was appointed former coach Damien Sexton's successor at the end of 2019.
He led the Pigeons through two Covid ruined seasons before going agonisingly close last season to delivering the club its first flag since 2013.
Replaced at the helm over the off-season by AFL great Steve Johnson, Pigeon officials convinced Whiley to remain as a player in a major boost to their flag aspirations.
Whiley enjoyed a sensational debut 2017 season for the Pigeons, winning the club's best and fairest by a staggering 95 votes from Xavier Leslie.
Ednie said he wouldn't be surprised to see Whiley recapture that sort of form this season and reestablish himself in the top echelon of midfielders in the league.
"I know from personal experience that it's a tough gig being a playing coach while also trying to perform at your best," Ednie said.
"I think with Mark not having to coach this year, he can take a step back from all the responsibility and get back to enjoying his footy again.
"He did an extremely good job over the past three years in the job, highlighted by a narrow defeat in the grand final last season.
"Now he can go back to being a player and not have to worry about all the extra baggage associated with being a playing coach.
ALSO IN SPORT
"When you are a coach, you are expected to lead from the front and you can find your own form suffers and you lose a bit of your flair.
"So I'm really excited by how good Mark can potentially be this year.
"You watch him at training and he hardly even sweats he is such a smooth mover and is super fit.
"With his height he can play almost anywhere."
A Finley junior, Whiley was drafted by the Giants in 2010 as one of the club's NSW zone selections.
Whiley played nine senior matches for Carlton over two seasons and 12 in three years with Greater Western Sydney.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.