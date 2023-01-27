The Border Mail
Morris medallist Craig Ednie predicts Mark Whiley to get back to his devastating best this season

Brent Godde
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Former Pigeon coach Mark Whiley remaining at JC Oval as a player is a huge boost for Steve Johnson.

Yarrawonga assistant coach Craig Ednie predicts Mark Whiley will take his game to the next level this season without the burden of coaching.

