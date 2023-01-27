A Border-born professor, who grew up at Walla, has been honoured for his service to medicine and lauded for his research.
Clinical Professor Graham Lieschke was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) on Australia Day for his significant contribution to haematology, largely through cancer cell research.
Professor Lieschke has led Lieschke Group at Monash University's Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute in Melbourne since 2010 and founded the Zebrafish-based research program.
"It was a complete surprise. Being a complete surprise made it even a greater honour," he said.
"I've had the opportunity to be part of some teams that have made pretty important contributions to cancer patient care, such as helping white blood cells to recover quickly after cancer chemotherapy.
"I've been always pretty excited about the work we do with zebrafish, which we use as a sort of a model for various diseases of white blood cells. We like learning about their very basic cell biology, about how they fight infections and help injuries to heal.
"We're using some really sophisticated microscopes to to watch these white blood cells in action as they do their job and understand the cell biology.
"An award like this is recognition of what we've achieved together as a research team over my career."
Professor Lieschke said he feels very connected to the Border region.
"I went to boarding school for secondary school (in Melbourne), but I always look forward to coming back to Walla," he said.
"My parents and three brothers have remained in the area, so that's always a reason to keep on coming back and visit."
His parents Rosalind and Cecil, retired owners of Lieschke Motors, were proud of his accomplishment.
Cecil said his eldest son of five children knew early on he wanted to be a doctor and could tell he was academically-minded when reading him books when in pre-school.
"Within two days he could tell me word for word what the story was," Cecil said.
"From knee high to a grasshopper he wanted to be a doctor, there was just no question about it."
Professor Lieschke rang his parents on Wednesday night at about 9pm to tell them about the AM
"My wife was overjoyed, as I was," Cecil added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
