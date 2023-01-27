The Border Mail
Walla-raised Clinical Professor Graham Lieschke receives AM for service to medicine and cancer research

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
January 27 2023
Clinical Professor Graham Lieschke, who grew up at Walla, was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours for service to medicine as a haematologist and medical research. Picture supplied

A Border-born professor, who grew up at Walla, has been honoured for his service to medicine and lauded for his research.

