The proud athletics history of Corowa and Rutheglen will be celebrated at Saturday's Wangaratta Sports Carnival.
The Ken Eales Memorial 400m race will be the last event on the program.
Eales passed away last June after around 50 years in the sport as either an athlete or coach.
He trained under legendary coach Jack King, who contested the Stawell Gift in 1907, before training four winners, including his brother Chris the following year.
"That story runs so deep around the Rutherglen area," Wangaratta Sports Club president Paul Hughes said.
"There was a continuous running group out of Rutherglen, which dates back well over a century.
"Jack King had a farm and the athletes trained there, they had everything, starting gates, lane ropes, a number of Stawell Gift winners did their training there in preparation.
"Albury runners would go out and stay on the farm.
"The story goes that there wasn't much news coming out, it was all very secretive, the whole philosophy was closed mouths catch no flies, that was one of old Jack King's quotes, so it's a bit of hidden history."
Jack King had a farm and ... a number of Stawell Gift winners did their training there.- Paul Hughes
1952 winner Lance Mann and 1966-67 winner Bill Howard were among those trained by King.
"Ken Eales was the most recent custodian of that King racing stable," Hughes added.
Eales himself won two 200m races at Stawell.
A number of former athletes have chipped in prizemoney for the Ken Eales Memorial.
Eales never took one cent for all his coaching and was only too happy to see the athletes improve.
The sentimental race will complement the two feature events - the $3000 men's Gift and the $3000 women's Gift.
Those races are scheduled for around 9.30pm.
The athletics events start around 4pm, which will follow the woodchopping, which starts at 11am at Norm Minns Oval.
The woodchopping will feature a Victorian state title.
"We're trying to grow the carnival, we see ourselves as being the custodians of the event and we want to see it going strong into the next century," Hughes explained.
"There's signs of growth, in particular the involvement of females.
"The Victorian Athletic League (VAL) is focused on improving a number of areas and they include the women's, as well as veterans and juniors."
Wangaratta Sports Carnival stalwart Graeme Taylor completed his successful four-decade long involvement with the event by writing a book on its century-long history in 2021.
It ran as a three-day event from 1968 to 1993.
