'Try before you buy' is an adage not often uttered in a sporting context.
But at Albury Magpies Hockey Club, that's precisely what they're advertising.
Following on from the success of its All Abilities program which ran in 2022, the club is relaunching the clinic in a four week format aimed at giving children with additional needs a taste of the sport before committing to playing.
"Last year we ran a six week program and had over 20 kids participate," club president Ben Hawkins said.
"We teamed up with Wise Owl in Wodonga which is a psychology and education centre for children with additional needs.
"Their health professionals came and oversaw the program, and worked with the club to tailor the program to support the children both on the field - for them to learn skills of hockey - but also to develop their fine motor skills, that social aspect of the sport and really start working on communication so they get some of those benefits out of it as well."
Shaved down from six sessions to four, the first clinic will be held on February 11.
The program is aimed at ages 7-17 who be provided with gear - including a hockey stick, ball, shin guards and shirt - at no charge.
During the final session those entered play a game and are awarded medals to acknowledge their achievements throughout the period.
Following the program's conclusion, participants can choose to play on and sign up for the Hockey Albury Wodonga season, which begins in the following weeks.
"Last year we had over 10 of those players stay on and actually play the season proper for different clubs around Hockey Albury-Wodonga," Hawkins said.
"From our club point of view, we had about six of them playing in grand finals.
"The feedback we got was really beneficial and positive which is why we hosted it again this year.
"We just want everybody to be able to experience hockey."
With Wise Owl Psychology back on board this year to assist, Hawkins said there are various elements of the program which are benefit the children greatly.
"(They) are supporting us through the program, and making sure we're not only educating the children, but also that our coaches get an understanding of how to communicate and support those children with additional needs so when we get into the season proper, they have those skills as well to talk and communicate with our juniors," he said.
"Ultimately what we're aiming for is the children will come out at the end of it being able to be part of a team.
"Being able to build relationships, communication skills, understand the importance of exercise, those fine and gross motor skills but also the social benefits of sport."
Helping to pass on those skills are the current coaching team, which features HAW Spitfires players Hamish and Will Morrison, as well as Albury Magpies senior coach Stewart Morrison.
"We're lucky to have a couple of the coaches be state league players with the Spitfires," Hawkins said.
"Having that profile of the coaches really helps with the kids as well, because they can see what the highest level of Hockey Albury Wodonga produces."
