Australian Diamonds superstar Jo Weston is coming to Beechworth.
She'll deliver two training sessions to the Bushranger's junior and senior sides on February 19, at a morning hosted by the club centred around empowering women in sport.
"We're excited to hold a morning like this, especially with community sport numbers dwindling," Beechworth A-grade coach Bailey Lang said.
"We want to rekindle the enthusiasm for community sport, and we want Beechworth to be a forefront of really igniting that spirit."
Weston, who was born in Corowa, has 57 test caps for Australia.
She was reached out to by the club years ago in a Zoom meeting when community sport ceased due to COVID-19, with club member Annika Knoth extending a tongue in cheek invitation to the star defender.
"During that Zoom meeting Jo Weston came on and talked about her experience in netball," Lang said.
"From there Annika jokingly said to her 'you'll have to come up and do a session at Beechworth' and she said 'absolutely'."
Knoth contacted Weston's manager at a later date, and the Diamond stuck true to her word.
ALSO IN SPORT
Her appearance is the latest in a rolling initiative by the club, looking at driving community sport in the region forward in the wake of COVID.
"We're just looking outside the box of not doing run of the mill rounds every weekend, we really want to push to get our community involved."
