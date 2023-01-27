Belvoir will look to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
If results go as expected, the Eagles will be out of the top six for the first time this season.
Belvoir is yet to win since returning from the Christmas break.
However, the club has unable to field its strongest lineup, due to a variety of factors.
English import Josh Wood headed home, while youngster Kaiden Withers requires surgery on his thumb.
Wood's wicketkeeping replacement Baylee Jerram will now miss a month.
And all this comes on the back of the Eagles losing one of their best players in all-rounder Lachie McMillian, who was forced out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in November.
"We're certainly not looking at it as excuses, we're looking at it as opportunity for others to step up," Eagles' co-coach Matt Jaensch explained.
It's a noble line from the Eagles, who have never looked to make excuses, but the fact is the Eagles are tackling teams at full strength, which, in an even competition, makes it extremely difficult to compete.
In the first round after Christmas, Belvoir dismissed Lavington for 164, but the home side could manage only 107.
The Eagles then had the bye before posting only 136 to Albury's 209 last week.
Belvoir holds down fifth spot (45 points), on percentage, from Tallangatta.
After a slow start in the 50-over competition, the Bushies have worked their way into form, while they've also qualified for the T20 grand final.
"They're a strong lineup, they showed in the T20 they're fairy destructive," Jaensch revealed.
"That partnership at the top is one that we need to be able to break.
"As we saw last week, if you can get through the top couple, they've been very reliant on that pair, Shoaib (Shaikh) and Johnny (Oswell)."
"If we can get through them to then get at the rest of the order."
Shaikh and Oswell took the match away from Lavington in a matter of overs in last Tuesday night's T20 semi-final.
Lavington was defending a competitive score of 139, but the home team's openers produced a 92-run stand.
Oswell was dynamic, racing to an unbeaten 72 from 61 balls. with five sixes.
And while he's unlikely to rattle along at a similar pace in the longer format, the hard-hitting batter is a naturally aggressive player, so he's more than capable of adding to the Eagles' run of losses.
There's still seven rounds left, but next weekend will be another double header over Saturday and Sunday.
