Belvoir looks to snap losing streak against Tallangatta in CAW

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:28pm
Belvoir's Nat Sariman plays an attacking shot against Albury in last Saturday's round 15 clash. Picture by James Wiltshire

Belvoir will look to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

