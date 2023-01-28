Gough Whitlam recognised that Wodonga was a city that's time had come

Fifty years ago, Les Stone watched young Labor Party enthusiasts welcome newly elected Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Urban and Regional Development Minister Tom Uren when they arrived to launch the joint and rapid development of Albury-Wodonga as a national growth centre.
Whitlam was acting swiftly on his pre-election promises of a decentralisation project in Albury-Wodonga.
He was elected on December 2. On December 11, he called for a meeting with the two premiers to establish the Albury-Wodonga project. On December 13, he initiated inquiry into establishing an Albury-Wodonga university. And on January 25 he travelled with Uren to Albury-Wodonga to meet the two premiers and launch the project.
These were exciting times for Wodonga and Albury.
Stone had welcomed the idea of working closely with Albury ever since a Victorian report on selective decentralisation in 1967 had included Wodonga-Albury in its proposal for the accelerated development for five centres statewide.
However, that proposal failed to win the federal government funding support it required.
Whitlam, when he was opposition leader, advocated federal government involvement in selective decentralisation.
In 1969, he called for another Canberra to be developed at Albury-Wodonga. He repeated that call in 1970 and 1971.
And Stone had been one of the strongest local champions of the Whitlam vision.
As the inaugural mayor of the new Rural City of Wodonga, Stone was to see the beginnings of Wodonga's rapid development as part of the national growth centre.
In 1973, Wodonga had been described in unflattering terms as Albury's small disorganised, adolescent sister. It was flat and treeless. The railway cut through the main street, which was filled with the smells and noises of the saleyards.
The three-government agreement required that the federal funding would be divided evenly between the two states. As a result, two-thirds of the land bank required for growth was acquired in Victoria, where land was cheaper.
Wodonga, with more residential and industrial estates, extra new jobs and newcomers, was forecast to grow at a more rapid rate than Albury.
Fifty years ago, Wodonga was less than half the size of Albury. In 2021, it had 43 per cent of the population of Albury-Wodonga and was predicted to have 46 per cent by 2031.
The small struggle town near Albury was to become Albury's twin city, as Whitlam had envisioned.
