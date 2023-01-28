The Border Mail

Gough Whitlam recognised that Wodonga was a city that's time had come

By Bruce Pennay, Wodonga & District Historical Society
January 28 2023 - 11:30am
Les Stone (left of the children) watches as Wodonga youngsters welcome Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Tom Uren to the city during a 1973 visit. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society

Fifty years ago, Les Stone watched young Labor Party enthusiasts welcome newly elected Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and Urban and Regional Development Minister Tom Uren when they arrived to launch the joint and rapid development of Albury-Wodonga as a national growth centre.

