The Border Mail

East Albury to jump into top six, with win over Corowa

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury will look to leap into the top six.

East Albury will jump into the top six, it it can topple Corowa, on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.