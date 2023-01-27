East Albury will jump into the top six, it it can topple Corowa, on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Crows trail Belvoir and Tallangatta by three points, but given that pair meets, a win on the road will be enough.
However, Corowa is far more dangerous than most teams would be in eighth.
Corowa is coming off a strong win over second-placed St Patrick's.
English opening pair Mitchell Wagstaff and Arthur Godsal hit half-centuries in a 123-run stand against the Patties.
If the duo can retain that form over the final seven rounds, there's no doubt the dangerous Corowa has the firepower to jump into finals.
Meanwhile, Albury and North Albury meet in the grand final re-match.
North claimed last year's title in a thriller and is coming off the 50-over bye, while Albury produced a strong display last week in toppling Belvoir.
North looked like racing away with the minor premiership earlier in the season and while it still only has the one loss, ironically against then bottom Corowa just before the Christmas break, St Pat's have closed the gap to a win.
Elsewhere, St Pat's is home to New City, while third-placed Lavington hosts Wodonga Raiders.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The ladder (after round 15) is: North Albury 63, St Patrick's 57, Lavington 51, Albury 48, Belvoir 45, Tallangatta 45; East Albury 42, Corowa 30, Wodonga 24, Wodonga Raiders 24, New City 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.