Southern District gallopers are been giving little hope of winning the Country Championships final in TAB fixed odds markets.
Only four horses of the 20 vying for a start in the lucrative $500,000 final at Randwick on April 1 are quoted under 100/1.
The Ron Stubbs-trained and last-start winner Tap 'N' Run is at $26 alongside the Tim Donnelly-trained Participator.
The Darrell Burnet-trained Supido Beauty is also in the market at $26 with the Gary Colvin-trained Kappys Angel considered a $34 chance.
Its Me for trainer Brett Cavanough and the Luke Pepper prepared Opal Ridge who are based at Scone are the early $7 equal favourites.
It's Me will take a power of beating if she can capture anywhere near her best form after having been plagued by tendon issues for the best part of two years.
Already a winner of almost $900,000, It's Me burst onto the scene in 2020 and won her first four starts for Cavanough including two TAB Highways and $1.3-million The Kosciuszko.
It's Me had almost 18-months off the scene with a tendon complaint before returning in February last year where she had three unplaced runs.
It's Me had another lengthy spell before resuming again last August and won at Eagle Farm to raise hopes she could recapture her best form.
Cavanough gave her one more start last preparation where she was beaten less than a length in Group 2 company at Rosehill.
On exposed form Tap 'N' Run is the best credentialled horse set to contest the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Albury on February 25.
Tap 'N' Run ran second in the Qualifier last year won by Another One who went on to become the first horse in the SDRA to capture the $500,000 final for trainer Gary Colvin.
The Stubbs-trained galloper finished eighth in the final on an unsuitable heavy (9) track with Craig Williams aboard.
Tap 'N' Run notched the biggest win of his career at his most recent start after claiming a $120,000 TAB Highway.
