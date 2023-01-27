The Border Mail

Ron Stubbs-trained Tap 'N' Run $26-chance in Country Championships pre-post betting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
The Ron Stubbs-trained Tap 'N' Run is the best credentialled galloper in the Southern Districts to take out next month's SDRA Qualifier at Albury.

Southern District gallopers are been giving little hope of winning the Country Championships final in TAB fixed odds markets.

