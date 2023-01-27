The Border Mail

Sport Albury Wodonga forced to cancel this year's Young Achiever, due to nominations

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:46pm
Zachary Aldred was a nomination for last year's Young Achiever of the Year award.

Sport Albury-Wodonga will have a rethink of its prestigious Young Achiever of the Year award after being forced to cancel this year, due to a lack of nominations.

