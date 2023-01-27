Sport Albury-Wodonga will have a rethink of its prestigious Young Achiever of the Year award after being forced to cancel this year, due to a lack of nominations.
Sport Albury Wodonga has been a wonderful contributor to Border sport for almost three decades after the Young Achiever award originated in the mid-1990s.
Former world record pole vaulter Emma George and basketball sensation Lauren Jackson were among the early winners.
However, despite its traditional standing, officials have found it increasingly difficult to attract nominations.
"I'm not sure what else we can do, we use social media, which is what we're told everyone looks to now, we live streamed the event last year, where we got great numbers," vice-president Greg Featonby said.
