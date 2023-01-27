Fatal collision between cyclist and car near Rutherglen, police investigate

A cyclist has died in a collision on a road near Rutherglen on Friday morning.
Police said emergency services were called to Rutherglen-Springhurst Road at Lilliput at 8.20am.
Officers were told a car was travelling on the road when the incident occurred.
"Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The driver of the car stopped at the scene to render assistance and is assisting police with inquiries."
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
