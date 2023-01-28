After years of community calls for more frequent, reliable and increased public transport routes, a new bus network has finally launched to provide first-time Sunday and public holiday services.
More than 300 extra weekly bus services are now operating in Albury. New routes to the airport and railway station will run more regularly and later, with bus options until 9pm weekdays and 5pm on weekends.
Pending community uptake and feedback, Albury MP Justin Clancy said the government would consider further expansion to service Albury's night time economy.
"This is a 50 per cent increase in service provision here in Albury. I would love to see the service continue to grow," Mr Clancy said.
"We now have seven days per week and public holiday transport options making sure we have the connectivity to our major centres such as the train station, the airport and the hospital."
The service improvements also feature a strengthening of reliability for real time data. Passengers can now access timetabling, delays and seating capacities online ahead of travelling, a service that has been available to passengers in major cities for several years.
Since the new bus network launched on Monday, a temporary bus stop located at Smollett Street has been causing "traffic chaos" while works are underway for its permanent fixture at the railway station. Local businesses have reported concerns the return to school will worsen the already messy situation, with concerns for student safety at the fore.
Transport for NSW Regional Director South Sam Knight said without planning and design, the permanent Railway Parade stop would present more safety concerns than at the temporary location on Smollett Street.
Ms Knight could not narrow the definition of 'temporary' to being in the order of weeks, months or longer.
"We have at least one temporary bus stop," Ms Knight said.
"It is a priority for us to get that into a permanent location."
At the launch on Wednesday, both Albury councillor Alice Glachan and Mr Clancy said public transport options had been a pain point in the community for many years. A recurring feature of Albury Council's future and sustainability policies, Cr Glachan said promotional work to inform the community of the new network was needed.
"This is something our community has been telling us for many years now," Cr Glachan said. "We need people to utilise these services so that they grow more quickly."
"[Albury and Wodonga] have been working towards this for a very long time."
