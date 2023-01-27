The Border Mail

Albury driver Grant Anderson to race Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic after suffering burns at Borderline Speedway

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
January 28 2023 - 7:00am
Grant Anderson will race in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Saturday after a fire scare on Thursday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Albury driver Grant Anderson says he will race in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Saturday night despite suffering burns on Thursday night.

