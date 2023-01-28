The courage of victim in wake of one-punch attack

It will never make any sense, as it is with any violence. The impact of a one-punch attack though is so shocking because of how quickly lives are changed for the worst.
Invariably, the blow is inflicted in the midst or aftermath of revelry, where strangers, acquaintances and friends have come together to have fun. When the outcome of an attack ends in court, the stark reality of the causal link between alcohol and casual violence becomes clear.
The criminal act alleged or admitted to is dissected at length but, as must be the case, within the rigorous boundaries of the legal process. The aftermath of such an attack often is restricted, for example, by the rules of evidence in a contested hearing. The physical evidence, where medical experts outline the nature of an injury relevant to the assault, will be detailed.
But it's when the victim gets to tell their story that society's failures are most clearly laid out, to our shame. For one-punch victim Luke Merriman, his words told yet another terrible story that our courts, as the cliche quite rightly goes, too often have to hear.
It is somewhat rare for victims to read out their own statements of impact in court, and Mr Merriman's brave retelling of the night and the subsequent ramifications in his life, and the lives of his family and friends, was powerful and compelling.
It's not easy to stand before a magistrate, and the person who assaulted you, and detail the impact of such an attack on your life.
As much as he was the one whose life was most been impacted, Mr Merriman showed insight and composure and empathy to tell the court that every person who witnessed his attack on that night was an unwilling victim too.
We know well enough, we probably always have, that alcohol is a drug and a disease whose harm for many so outweighs the "social lubricant" mantra used as an excuse. Have fun, down a few beers, chill-out, make friends, gain confidence. But for all those supposed good things, the reality is alcohol is a dangerous drug. As magistrate Peter Dunn pointed out, some people just shouldn't drink.
Fortunately, Luke Merriman survived his attack. But it so easily could have ended differently. Still, the physical and psychological pain lingers.
"No one should fear going out with the possibility of being attacked," Mr Merriman says. "It needs to bloody stop."
