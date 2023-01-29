Hot and dry conditions put Border firefighters under the pump with several blazes breaking out on Saturday.
The Country Fire Authority said the conditions meant the fire risk was at its highest rating for quite some time.
Chiltern CFA crews needed the support of volunteers from the Beechworth brigade to tackle a battery and generator fire.
While the blaze was dealt with quickly - the fire was out within the hour - there was no let-up for crews.
They were immediately called to a grass and scrub fire in Beechworth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Captain Tracy McVea said in the end it was a great job carried out by a well-trained Beechworth crew.
"Our brigade trains hard and we had a fantastic turn-out with the crews sent out," she said.
"The fires were not counted as suspicious at all."
Mrs McVea said the fires provided a warning to people that "you can't burn-off without a permit".
"We want this to be a reminder, you can't just light a bonfire," she said. "Please check the Can I or Can't I campaign on our website."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.