Osborne's reputation as a flag fancy has only been bolstered after its stellar performance against The Rock Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Up against an in-form The Rock outfit, Osborne was professional in the way it chipped away to orchestrate a six-wicket win with five overs left to spare.
But it wasn't as straightforward as it seemed on paper.
Joe Perryman got the ball rolling when he removed Mark Alcorn for 22, but the opening three bats would set the platform nicely for The Rock as they ticked over the 100 mark.
However, when opener Ryan Kirkwood was caught on 57 the dominoes began to fall for the away side as they'd limp to 137 all out.
Osborne set a steady pace with the bat with Jack Glanvill pulling the strings in a similar manner to Kirkwood earlier, and he too would depart for 57 after doing plenty of legwork on the chase.
First drop Lachlan Lane crafted a mature knock of 34, and from there it was all she wrote as Osborne sailed to its eighth win of the season.
Trailing three points behind is Rand, which cruised to an eight wicket triumph over Lockhart.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Brayden Lieschke collected 4-6 for the Pigeons as they bowled out the hosts for 59, and the job was done in the 13th over with Jarman Teesdale and Will Swift the only casualties.
Walla made similarly light work of Culcairn as the Hoppers clinched a seven wicket victory at home, while Henty chased down Holbrook's total in 20 overs.
