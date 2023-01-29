The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury topples Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury's Matt Tom pierces the off-side during his innings of 58 against Corowa on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

A hot patch by East Albury opener Matt Tom pushed the club back into the top six on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.