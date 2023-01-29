A hot patch by East Albury opener Matt Tom pushed the club back into the top six on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The left-hander hit his third successive score of 48 or more as the Crows toppled home team Corowa by 52 runs.
East jumped two spots from seventh to leapfrog Tallangatta, which dropped out of the top six with a loss to Belvoir.
"Matty Tom's form has been fantastic for the last three years," proud coach Brett Davies exclaimed.
Matty Tom's form has been fantastic for the last three years. He's the most consistent performer I've ever seen or played with. He's an absolute rock, he can bat at the top of the order, in any conditions, against any attack, you can rely on him, he's an absolute star.- Brett Davies
"He's the most consistent performer I've ever seen or played with.
"He's an absolute rock, he can bat at the top of the order, in any conditions, against any attack, you can rely on him, he's an absolute star.
"It's a credit to his preparation, his commitment to himself and his team-mates."
The 24-year-old shared a 62-run stand for the second wicket with Sri Lankan Salinda Ushan (26), while No. 7 Max Diffey chipped in with 27.
The visitors were also helped with 24 extras, including 15 wides and three no-balls.
Arthur Godsal bowled one of each, but was still the pick with 3-24 from eight overs.
The Crows dismissed dangermen openers Godsal (15) and Mitchell Wagstaff (2), with No. 3 Matt Grantham the only player to pass 18 with 69 from 81 deliveries.
Corowa was bowled out for 139 as Harry Jackson and Ryan de Vries claimed three wickets apiece.
Meanwhile, Belvoir snared its first win since Christmas with that pulsating 12-run win over Tallangatta.
The visitors compiled 4-235 with captain Drew Cameron (58 not out), makeshift opener Zac Simmonds (54), Nick Green (43) and Joe Cooke (28) providing the bulk.
"Zac's done it (opened) a few times for us and has done a good job at times, while Joe's been in some good form in the middle order," co-coach Matt Jaensch revealed when quizzed on his new opening pair.
"It's probably something that we're going to look at, going forward."
Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh produced a remarkable innings of 153 from only 122 balls, including 24 boundaries and a six, as the home team looked likely to post a stunning win after working its way to 3-190.
However, the Bushies lost 7-33 to be dismissed for 223 from 47.5 overs.
"Nick Green went for 37 off his first four overs, but he came back and took 4-14 off his next 3.5 overs in his second spell, which was unbelievable, he and Dave Perkins towards the end of the innings were fantastic," co-coach Matt Jaensch offered.
"We've been criticised in the past, and rightfully so, with our extras, but we bowled only seven wides and that was the difference, we'd been bowling 20 and we've been really trying to work on that."
The Eagles had also run out Phil Neville (25), who was the only other batter to pass 14.
"That run out really turned the game, we're looking for a game changer in the field every week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Eagles face St Patrick's-New City next weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.