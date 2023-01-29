Yackandandah's battle against Bethanga will be remembered as one which went down to the wire, but that wouldn't have been the case if not for one man: Luke Rafferty.
Though Yackandandah took the spoils in the final overs, Rafferty was a force in the first innings as he stood tall from start to finish with a stunning total of 114.
While jubilant in victory, Yackandandah player and president Andrew Lockett paid tribute to the Bethanga opener following what was a well fought match.
"Luke Rafferty was basically a lone hand with the bat and nearly took the game away from us, he batted very well actually," Lockett said.
"We started poorly with the ball and reined it in, if they'd made another 20 runs it would have been a lot more interesting I think.
"Every time we probably thought we were ahead of the game on the chase, they fought back and got a couple of wickets all the way through to the end which made it a little nervy."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Bethanga lost opener Trent Sirl for eight while Rafferty kept cool at the other end, which would remain the trend for the remainder of the innings.
Wily bowling from Yackandandah had wickets falling regularly, but they couldn't quite get their man until the end with Rafferty finally holing out in the final ball after smacking 13 to the ropes and four over it during his knock.
Tom Cencic starred with 3-22, while Aaryn Daniels also impressed.
Chasing 178, Russell Odewahn and Michael Walker both made starts but failed to capitalise as they exited in the 20s.
Cue Jay Hillary, who drew the admiration of Lockett as he produced a 67-run cameo of huge importance for Yackandandah.
"That was probably his most mature knock at the club," Lockett said.
"He didn't put a foot wrong the whole innings, he didn't give up a chance until the end.
"He didn't try to play overly big, he just did what he needed to do which was pretty smart from him in the end."
Lockett would join Peter Evans in the middle at eight down, watching on as the experienced head crunched a couple of boundaries at the death to get over the line.
With top spot retained, Yackandandah now eyes off a game against Barnawartha-Chiltern next and acknowledge they'll have to remain vigilant to keep hold of their prized position.
"We're pretty happy but it's pretty tight on the ladder; every win counts," Lockett said.
"If you drop a game you can drop out of that top two - everyone wants to finish top two so you've got a second chance so to speak."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Around the grounds, Barnawartha-Chiltern pulled off the unthinkable and downed Mt Beauty on their home track, with Tom Webster hitting 48 to help the Miners snap the Power's six game win streak and move into the four.
Howlong also produced a shock by beating Dederang by five wickets, while Kiewa soared to a seven wicket victory over Eskdale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.