North Albury bounced back from its midweek T20 semi-final loss by outclassing a disappointing Albury on Saturday In Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Hoppers won't contest the grand final of the shorter format after the loss to St Patrick's, but remains on track for the 50-over minor premiership after tearing through the home side for only 110 from 38.4 overs.
"We executed well to keep them to about two and a half runs an over," Hoppers' wicketkeeper-batter Ben Fulford suggested.
We executed well to keep them to about two and a half runs an over- North's Ben Fulford
Albury's biggest partnership was 32 for the seventh wicket, between John Spencer, who top-scored with 23, and Connor Smith (17).
Brendan Simmons nabbed 4-12, while Blake Elliott captured 3-24.
North rattled to an eight-wicket win from only 15 overs as Cal Langlands (40 not out) and Fulford (31no) put on an unbeaten 71 runs.
Meanwhile, Lavington escaped with a thrilling last-ball win over Wodonga Raiders.
The visitors posted a competitive 186 with Archer Scammell impressing with 38, while captain Alistair Burge contributed 31.
Nick Roebuck snared 3-34 from 10 overs.
Sam Harris (46) and Jayden Beaumont (44) looked like guiding the home team to an expected victory, but with the scores tied, the Panthers sprinted a leg bye off the last delivery for a one-wicket win.
And St Pat's steamrolled New City by seven wickets.
The visitors were skittled for 86 with Talor Scott (20) and former English player Simon Kerrigan (22) the only players to pass six.
Kerrigan faced 62 balls, so at least he made the effort to bat time after the team was bowled out from just 23 overs.
Josh Murphy claimed 4-18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And Tendai Chisoro struck an unbeaten 59 from 60 balls.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.