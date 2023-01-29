Wodonga and Wangaratta played out their second draw this season on Saturday in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant.
The teams played out a 72-all draw which, remarkably, was the same score when they met in round five.
Josh Rudd was again superb for Wodonga, as he defeated Trevor Selwood 21-16.
Wodonga's Mason Bayliss also secured a one-shot victory over Ethan Fruend, while Ian Brimblecombe and Maurie Braden posted four and two-shot wins over Jason King and Kylie Whitehead's respective Wodonga rinks.
Elsewhere, Benalla bounced back from last week's loss to grab all 18 points against Kiewa to push its case for another finals berth.
Geoff Kidd led the charge with a 26-13 win, while Sam Beaton (26-16), Darren Salan (26-19) and Sharon Warfe (22-18) all played their roles for the home outfit.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort and Rutherglen split the four rinks, but it was the former which ran away 94-74 winners.
Troy Williams defeated Perry Vaccaro 34-14 to set up the victory and was well supported by Stuart McNeil's rink defeating Ian Baskett by four shots.
Chris Langdon and Shawn McMahon both won close battles for Rutherglen.
Myrtleford made the long journey to Yarrawonga, but was no match as the home side won 98-72 to keep its chances alive of staying in division one.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Greg Robbins was the only winning rink for Myrtleford, but it was Yarrawonga's Michael Szabo who set up the win with a 16-shot win over Mary Tragardh, with winning support from Neil Hocking (22-15) and Larry Thompson (21-14).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.