The Border Mail

Wodonga and Wangaratta play out 72-all draw in Ovens and Murray Bowls

Updated January 29 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Smith played in the first rink for Wodonga, which scored a thrilling one-shot win on that rink against Wangaratta. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga and Wangaratta played out their second draw this season on Saturday in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.