D E Lieschke & Son celebrating a century Advertising Feature

The team outside the D E Lieschke & Son premises on Commercial Street where the business was started 100 years ago. Picture supplied

After 100 years, D E Lieschke & Son can still be found in the original location of 63 Commercial Street Walla Walla NSW.



The dealership sells used vehicles, Cox mowers, Nissan branded vehicles and the latest venture is the CF Moto side-by-sides and quad bikes.



The business also has a fully equipped workshop offering servicing, repairs and roadworthys for both Victoria and NSW with factory-trained technicians and the facilities to support these brands.

"We also have access to some of the best parts suppliers in the country," dealer principal Anthony Lieschke said.

"We have terrific staff that are passionate about the products we sell and believe the company wouldn't be where it is today without the support of our customers and community over the past 100 years.