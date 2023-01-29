A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is in place on the Border, as a trough combines with humidity to create a drenching 24 hours.
VicEmergency on Monday morning reported a significant rainfall total at Berringama overnight with 50.4 millimetres falling in the three hours to 6am. The agency advised six-hourly rainfall totals between 30-60mm were possible for the day ahead.
The Border Mail readers reported their own measurements with one person saying their gauge at Bethanga had hit 225mm. Other reports included 162mm at Bullioh, 130mm in Barnawartha, 120mm in Thurgoona and 105mm at Corrying.
Wodonga police confirmed a road closure at the Murray Valley Highway between Barnawartha North and Rutherglen was still in place this morning, with another closure at Old Barnawartha Road between Barnawartha North and Wodonga as yet not listed on the transport management website.
Senior Constable Alex Menz advised the community to call Triple-0 as the first port of call in a flood emergency.
"The primary agency for a flood is the SES," Senior Constable Menz said. "We take all the details. (A caller will) tell the Triple-0 dispatcher and then they let everyone know."
"The Triple-0 responder will make an assessment from there."
Rain was also falling over the Border at this time last year.
The rain gauge at Albury Airport recorded 130mm in the 24 hours to 9am Monday.
