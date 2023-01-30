SPIDERS have fascinated Ron Litjens since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.
The Yea amateur naturalist said he had been collecting them since childhood.
"One day I tore some bark off a dead wattle tree and about 100 baby huntsman spiders dropped out; I took them to school for show and tell," he said.
Mr Litjens' interest in spiders was reawakened five years ago when he began macro-photography.
Gardens for Wildlife Albury-Wodonga will host a Celebrating Spiders talk by Mr Litjens on February 23.
Landcare Group Gardens for Wildlife project officer Lizette Salmon said Mr Litjens changed her view on these much-maligned creatures.
"Like many people I was a bit creeped-out by large, hairy spiders, but Ron's talk piqued my curiosity and had me looking forward to my next spider encounter," she said.
Mr Litjens' talk will outline spiders' life cycles, behaviour, species and benefits.
Spiders remove pests and are a food source themselves.
Mr Litjens' talk will run at Albury Council, 553 Kiewa Street, from 5.30pm. Cost $5, via trybooking.com/CFLDM
This event is presented by Wodonga Urban Landcare Network with support from AlburyCity.
