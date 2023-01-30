The chance to be part of another 'rags to riches' story has star recruit Tristan Stead pumped for his move to Beechworth.
Stead, 32, joins the Bushies having won a premiership and club best-and-fairest with Northern Football League powerhouse Greensborough, where he played more than 200 senior games.
His arrival at Baarmutha Park represents a major boost for the Bushies, who were last season's surprise package in the Tallangatta League as they rose from second-bottom in 2021 to make the preliminary final.
"I had a good chat to (co-coaches) Digsy (Brayden Carey) and Tom (Cartledge) and I'm really excited about what lies ahead for the Bushies this year," Stead said.
"They've come from nowhere, which is what I did at Greensborough in the early 2010s.
"We were scraping the bottom of the league and then came up in a similar fashion so the story they were telling was familiar to me and I'm really excited about what they're building and wanted to be part of something really good for the club."
Stead, a close friend and former team-mate of Brent Ryan, who joined Beechworth last summer, is a powerful mid-forward who uses the ball well and has the ability to hit the scoreboard on a regular basis.
"Did I want to stop completely?" he pondered of his playing future when it came to the end of the 2022 season.
"Perhaps the fact I'd always been a one-club player, and that a lot of people I'd grown up playing with had left Greensborough, that was probably something that was weighing on my mind a little bit but the fact I'm going to be part of something new and exciting, joining a club who's on the upward trajectory is definitely something that gets the fire burning again.
"I'm really excited to be part of something that's going to be really good."
Stead is a former captain at Greensborough, where he made the NFNL Division 1 team of the year.
Beechworth finished third with a 15-3 record last season, beating grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek along the way, but came unstuck against the Swans and Hawks in finals.
However, there's a real belief Carey and Cartledge's side can go all the way this year with the likes of Cam Fendyk, Ed Cartledge, Jai Middleton and Kayde Surrey having all re-signed.
"I would say absolutely," Stead insisted.
"The other teams in the comp will be doing their best to build up a team that's going to fight for the premiership but clubs would be remiss if they were to take the Bushies lightly this year."
Meanwhile, Billy O'Meara has returned to Beechworth after playing Ovens and Murray thirds with Wangaratta Rovers for the last couple of years.
The Bushies are heading to Mt Buffalo for their pre-season camp on February 24-26, with activities for all grades of football and netball.
Then come practice matches at home to Greta on March 4 (10am) and Milawa on March 17 (5.30pm) before the new TDFL season kicks off on April 1.
