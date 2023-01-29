The Border Mail
Cobram Roar lock in import Kieran O'Donnell for AWFA season

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:34am
Cobram Roar has signed 23-year-old English winger Kieran O'Donnell for the 2023 AWFA season. He joins the Roar from Brockenhurst FC in the Wessex League. Picture by Solent University BUCS

Cobram Roar has pulled off a coup of English orient, with the signing of attacking prospect Kieran O'Donnell.

