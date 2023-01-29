Cobram Roar has pulled off a coup of English orient, with the signing of attacking prospect Kieran O'Donnell.
O'Donnell, 23, has been on the radar of Roar captain Bill Puckett for a number of years with the tricky winger suiting up for Brockenhurst in the Wessex League, the same club of past imports Mitchell Speechley-Price and Jack Smith.
"Kieran's a left footed winger with a few tricks in his armory and bit of pace," Puckett said.
"He's scored 18 goals already back home in half a season, so he comes with a few goals and hopefully he'll be creating a few as well.
"He's got a coaching degree so he fits the bill with helping the juniors out."
O'Donnell will coach Cobram's under-13s in tandem with senior playing commitments.
It's the standard routine at Roar, with the club utilising their imports' football knowledge to impart on the next generation of youth coming up through the ranks.
The scheme has worked wonders previously, and O'Donnell has already been given a fair rundown of what to expect at the club by his former teammates at Brockenhurst.
"Jack (Smith) messaged him saying you'll love it - and it was the same thing when Jack came," Puckett said.
"Mitchell gave Jack a first hand account of what we're like as a club, how we do things.
"It is very helpful to have past import players who know the new imports coming out so they've already got an idea of what to expect rather than going in blind."
With O'Donnell locked in, Puckett hasn't ruled out the return of Smith with the ball-playing centre back currently in England recovering from a nose operation.
"We've left it open with him to return but we won't know that until after Easter," he said.
"At the moment (there's) no Jack Smith at the start of the season but we'll keep in touch and see what happens."
Utility Jack Dovey has touched back down in Cobram following a six month vacation overseas, while the club expects the bulk of last year's squad to return to Apex Park to build on a strong showing in 2022.
