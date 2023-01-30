Passengers flying to Albury have been forced to return to Sydney due to poor weather conditions preventing landing on Monday morning.
The Qantas flight QF2203 departed Sydney at 9.01am, more than 30 minutes after it was scheduled at 8.25am.
Its initial arrival time was 9.40am, which was pushed back beyond 10am.
The plane circled around the outskirts of Albury, but was unable to land before heading back to Sydney where it was scheduled to arrive at 11.32am.
A Qantas spokesperson confirmed there was no issues with the aircraft.
"The flight can't land due to the weather in Albury," a Qantas spokesperson said.
Airport Airport displayed a delayed arrival time of 12.51pm for the flight on its boards.
Multiple flights bound for the Border city were cancelled on Sunday due to the poor weather which saw 132 miilimetres of rain recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
