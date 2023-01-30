The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Qantas flight bound for Albury unable to land due to poor weather and forced to double back to Sydney

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Qantas plane travelling from Sydney to Albury was unable to land at the Border airport on Monday morning due to poor weather conditions and was forced to circle back to where it started. File picture

Passengers flying to Albury have been forced to return to Sydney due to poor weather conditions preventing landing on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.