Cricket Albury-Wodonga has dominated the junior representative carnival in North East Region 6.
Sunday's wet weather washed out the grand finals with the top team claiming their age division.
CAW won five of the six competitions, with Wangaratta Blue snaring Pool B at under 12 level.
All six finals started.
In the under 12s Pool A, Wagga was restricted to 4-65 from its 20 overs, with Kobe Power snaring 2-10.
In reply, CAW Country Thunder was 2-58 as Caleb Anderson struck 33.
Thunder, which is made up of players from the NSW side of the association. claimed the title with a 4-0 record.
In Pool B, Wangaratta Blue was 4-112 against Wangaratta Gold.
Openers Austin Morris and Ryder Leith scored 32 and 26 respectively.
In the under 13s, CAW Country also finished on top.
In the decider, CAW Hume posted 100 from its 40 overs.
Opener Rhylee Barker showed tremendous patience in compiling 38 from 115 deliveries, including two boundaries.
Hume was cruising at 1-75, but Charles Horton (4-11 from eight overs) and Jack Hogan (3-12 from eight overs) were superb in shutting down the innings.
And CAW Country also won the under 14s.
However, Wangaratta Blue was in a terrific position to pounce after dismissing the top outfit for only 74.
Harry Greenhill was unbeaten on 26, but opener Van Kreeck did the damage with 5-16.
In the under 15s, CAW won the title.
The Victorian-based outfit had Wangaratta 5-103 from 24 overs.
Jonty Priest made 25 from 43 balls as Peter Cooper (2-13) and Ethan Slocombe (2-25) produced tidy spells.
And CAW Country (18 points) toppled Wagga (12) and Wangaratta (12) for the under 16s, the Ray Rolfe Shield.
The presentations were held on Sunday night with the always highly anticipated Team of the Year named.
It comprised Jobe Fraser (Wangaratta U15), Noah White (Wangaratta Blue U13), Harry Bowles (CAW Renegades U12 (wk), Rhylee Barber (CAW Hume U13), Vaughan Jenkins (Wagga U16), Adam Storer (Wangaratta U16), Tom Ford (Wangaratta U16), Will Scammel (CAW U15), Jack Anderson (CAW Country Thunder U12), Max Heriot (CAW Country U16), Arthur Smith (CAW Hume U15) and Jack Torney (Wangaratta Blue U14).
The impressive Fraser was the leading batter with 244 runs at 244, cracking scores of 88 not out against CAW, along with an unbeaten 93 from only 91 balls against CAW Hume in round three.
He was also Player of the Carnival with eight wickets at 9.3, while Anderson topped the bowling with 11 wickets.
