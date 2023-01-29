The Border Mail

Country Albury-Wodonga dominates North East Region 6 rep carnival

Updated January 30 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 10:53am
CAW Country's Patrick Byrnes celebrates a wicket with team-mates in the under 16 grand final against Wagga. The match was washed out. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Cricket Albury-Wodonga has dominated the junior representative carnival in North East Region 6.

