They say blood is thicker than water, but what happens when your bloodline spends the majority of their time in the water?
Just ask the Goulds.
The answer is excellence, best displayed by a strong showing at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in Perth earlier this month, where the latest crop of the family proved they're just fine with upholding the 'Gould Standard' set by previous generations.
Wil Gould, 17, was a member of the UNSW Wests side which placed fourth at the tournament while younger sibling Josh, 15, repeated the feat a week later, also in Wests colours.
But they'd be outdone by the youngest of the three.
13-year-old sensation Toby Gould blew the competition out of the water to collect gold for Sydney University, admitting he now has one over his big brothers with a swag of medals to prove it.
"It's a good excuse, I've got a good brag now," he laughed.
"(The tournament) was really good, I played really well in the final and got four of the eight goals.
"We were expected to come in the top four and we came out on top. I got MVP so it was great to do that."
Playing since age four, Toby is accustomed to stepping up an age grade or two.
He has appeared for Albury Sharks' under-14s, 16s, C-grade and B-Grade units and is anticipating the jump to A-grade will arrive next season.
The young gun had his first taste of National Championships well before he hit 10 years of age, and recently thrived in Perth during a breakout most valuable player-winning tournament.
Toby has come a long way in a short space, but it's safe to say he isn't short of mentors.
Older sibling Josh is as driven as any when it comes to continuing the Gould legacy in the pool set by dad Shannon and grandfather Wayne.
"At the moment I've got two water polo sessions then I swim two morning sessions so it's pretty full on," he said.
"It's just how much I love of the sport and how fun it is to be in a team and playing what you love.
"I just always want to come back for more; work harder, play well, get selected for teams."
Hard work is a non negotiable for all the Goulds, and leading the way is big brother Wil.
It has already brought him a career studded with achievements, the best of which in his eyes arriving last season.
"When I got MVP last year, so me dad and pop, it was the first generation of getting three MVPs in A-grade so that was probably my favourite moment," he said.
A slight degree of pressure sits on his shoulders being the oldest of the bunch.
However, Wil states he might still hold the chips when asked who is the best of his brothers.
"Oh me, come on - but they're' all taller than me now so I'm a bit scared though," he joked.
"They're bloody unreal players so I'm getting a bit worried but I can still give them a run for their money so it's all good."
