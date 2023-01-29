The Border Mail
Gould brothers are the next generation of Albury Sharks superstars

By Liam Nash
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 10:56am
Gould brothers Josh, 15, Wil, 17, and Toby, 13, are continuing the legacy of dominating the water polo scene with Sharks. Picture by James Wiltshire

They say blood is thicker than water, but what happens when your bloodline spends the majority of their time in the water?

Liam Nash

