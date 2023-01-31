YOUR SAY: Days of new dams ended and Australia's quaint inconsistencies

What David never seems to get is that there will be no more dams of any significance built in eastern Australia for a variety of reasons.
The main one is that they would not be economic. The benefit(s) of having a dam are less than the cost of building and maintaining the dam, and dams would be a direct transfer of public money to private benefit. You'll notice the farming sector only wants dams paid for by taxpayers.
Second, all the best sites are already taken. Any new dam would be shallow and would lose water to evaporation. The water would be so hot that nothing would survive in it as happened at Lake Mokoan, the most recent dam to be decommissioned.
A third reason is that a new dam would breach the Murray-Darling Basin Plan as it would deprive downstream users of fresh water. It would also make downstream rivers increasingly salty, destroying more biodiversity and fuelling species extinctions.
Most dams also destroy the heritage and environmental values of the areas they inundate.
This is why the age of new dams ended decades ago.
IN OTHER NEWS:
What a country of inconsistencies we are.
We are moving towards banning single use plastics, and a good idea, it seems to me.
But, at the same time we are beginning to cover the country with, ultimately, millions of solar panels, and hundreds of wind mills, which will have a limited life, and will eventually need to be disposed of. Add to that Mr Albanese's 20 billion dollar Rewiring Australia project, with its vast network of power lines to bring the new, "cheap" power to where the consumers are. Doing away with single use plastics seems fairly small fry.
We put a "rabble-rouser" like Lidia Thorpe in the Senate, and pay her $200,000 a year, while Israel Folau quoted a passage from the Bible, lost his contract with the rugby union, and had to go overseas to continue his career. I wonder if Mr Folau would have been treated differently had he been a Muslim, and had quoted the position that Islam takes on homosexuality, from the Koran.
Then there is "apartheid" - discrimination on grounds of race. We condemned it for years when practised in South Africa, but seem now determined to introduce a Voice, that only Australians of a certain race can benefit from.
Let's all enjoy our own cultural differences to our hearts' content, but let's all be Australians.
