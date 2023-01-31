Australia Day was a fantastic show of community spirit.
Australians born here and those born abroad, sausage sizzles, Australian flags waving in the breeze - how proud we all can be.
However, the epitome of the Australian spirit to me was on show last month in Whitfield. I attended a memorial service alongside Wangaratta deputy mayor Harry Bussell to acknowledge the great life that was Pam Deeker's.
Pam's loss is a massive blow for the King Valley community and the King Valley FNC.
A small but proactive community came out in numbers one could never believe.
Pam Deeker was an absolute champion for her club even though she never kicked a goal or threw a netball in competition.
To see the way the Whitfield community came out in absolute force was what Australia Day and the Australian spirit means to me.
Looking out for each other, sacrifice for the community, and respecting what others do.
For this community to acknowledge her love and commitment to the club, and to see that love reciprocated by the community is what Australia Day is all about.
Every community has a Pam Deeker, but it was a proud day to see the Whitfield community send off a passionate community member in such high numbers and respect.
Thank you, Pam, for your commitment.
Well done King Valley for your show of respect.
And to the whole Whitfield community who got around and supported our very own local gem.
Vale Pam Deeker.
IN OTHER NEWS:
How can that be?
That the human brain is no longer utilised for important decisions? Instead, it is left to computers to make the correct decisions.
My visitor from Europe tried for hours online to assure a seat allocation next to his four-year-old son? He had to drive to Melbourne to speak to a person and had to leave Australia one day earlier to be able to sit next to his son on their flight home.
Unbelievable.
Rest in peace Patricia, we thank you for your many years of dedication to our community. My thoughts are with her family.
