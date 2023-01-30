Brad Howard will coach the Albury Hotspurs Division 1 women's side this year.
Club president Howard takes over from Justin Wild, who has relocated to support daughter Elisha Wild in her move to Canberra United Academy.
Spurs won the FA Cup and reached AWFA's grand final last year and Howard can't wait to lead his talented squad into the new season.
"I'm really excited about it," he said.
"Apart from Elisha, we haven't lost anyone and the players have got a real hunger to succeed.
"Last year showed them what they can do and they know what's in them.
"We dominated certain parts of the grand final and the result could have gone either way in the end.
"We've got another year into our youthful side and the girls are becoming bigger and more physical which is going to help a lot.
"I coached a lot of the girls through juniors, so I already have that relationship.
"Seeing them back in action at training, they've got a real hunger and desire to succeed this year.
"They've already been moulded into terrific players by Justin and Fi Smith so I'm lucky in that respect."
