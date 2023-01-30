The Border Mail

Former Stawell Gift winner Matthew Rizzo claims Wangaratta Men's Gift

By Andrew Moir
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:45pm
Lucy Zotti claims Wangaratta's Women't Gift (120m) from Keely Henderson and Jennifer King. Zotti ran off the frontmarkers' 13.75m.
Matthew Rizzo (in red) claimed a photo finish from training partner Jack Newman (blue). It was one of the closest finishes in years. Pictures by jamesonsphotography
Comfortable wins can be few and far between in the fiercely competitive professional athletics events, so you have to be thankful for them.

Stawell Gift winner Matthew Rizzo added the Wangaratta Men's Gift to his resume with a photo finish win on Saturday night.

