Stawell Gift winner Matthew Rizzo added the Wangaratta Men's Gift to his resume with a photo finish win on Saturday night.
Only nine hundredths of a second separated Rizzo from his training partner Jack Newman at Norm Minns Oval in one of the tightest finishes in years.
Rizzo, who won the $40,000 Stawell Gift as an 18-year-old in 2017, was the backmarker on 3.25m and just edged out Newman (8m), with Jack Lacey (8.25m) in third.
"Matthew spoke about how much this event means to him because of the heritage and its 100-year-old history, not necessaily because it's got the biggest prizemoney, it's because it's the Wangaratta Gift," proud Wangaratta Sports Club president Paul Hughes suggested.
Wangaratta Sports Carnival stalwart Graeme Taylor wrote a book, A History of the Wangaratta Sports Carnival, on its century-long history in 2021, highlighting the impact of the athletics and woodchopping, along with the long and proud history of the cycling events.
The men's Gift carried $3000 in prizemoney, the same as the ever-growing Women's Gift.
Seymour's Lucy Zotti was the frontmarker on 13.75m and was able to hold off Melbourne's Keely Henderson (10.25m) and Jennifer King (10.25m).
The night also featured the inaugural Ken Eales Memorial 400m race.
It was the last event and honoured the long-time athlete and coach, who passed away last June.
Eales trained under the legendary Jack King at Rutherglen, who trained four Stawell Gift winners, and then also coached a host of the region's top runners, including former Corowa-Rutherglen premiership footballer Craig Tafft, who also competed at Stawell.
Alex Jones (37m) created a piece of history in claiming the Ken Eales Memorial, which will now hold a special place in Wangaratta's rich history.
"We were very happy with the overall event, the committee really values the event and wants to nurture it into its second century of running," Hughes revealed.
"We're really committed to maintaining the event and we think it's a great event.
"It's an important part of the district's sporting heritage and also a very important part of Australia's sporting heritage."
As always, the woodchopping events proved extremely popular.
"The woodchopping fraternity should be very happy with how it turned out," Hughes added.
Taylor's book spoke about the event's peak in the 1950 and 60s, with a three-day carnival running for a quarter of a century from 1968.
Given how many carnivals no longer race, Wangaratta has done well to survive.
