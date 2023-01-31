No third time lucky for this bail bid: 21-page history for 29yo 'is bad'

A 29-year-old man with a 21-page history of priors has been refused bail after his arrest over a number of thefts and burglaries across the North East.
James Corboy was in custody when he appeared in Wangaratta court on Monday, to seek another opportunity at bail. He was already on two counts of bail and a community corrections order at the time of his latest arrest, the court was told.
Police executed a search warrant at an address in Brash Avenue, Wangaratta on January 27, the day after a stolen Volvo wagon had been found in the driveway at that address. The court was told approximately 50 items of property were recovered, all believed to be stolen.
Police said it was Corboy who led them to the location of the key that belonged to the Volvo, which had been stolen from the ignition of the car in Phillipson Street overnight on December 8.
It is alleged Corboy returned to that address overnight between January 24 and 25, and took the vehicle.
IN OTHER NEWS
The victim in that matter had observed the thief run from the garage with the bike, and put it into the back of the Volvo. Shortly before, the offender was seen next door, stealing an E-bike worth a few thousand dollars, police said.
It is alleged that earlier that morning, Corboy stole items from a tradesman's ute at Beechworth. Several thousands of dollars in power tools, as well as chisel sets and hand tools, were taken.
Detective Senior Constable James Howarth told the court that nearby CCTV had captured the Volvo - which had distinctive hail damage to its roof - in the area.
Senior Constable Howarth said police were continuing to investigate Corboy's forensic link to a car stolen in an aggravated burglary in Melbourne.
He said that Corboy was using large amounts of the drug GHB.
"His drive for this offending is to obtain money to purchase drugs," he told the court. "He's on two counts of bail already, as well as a corrections order, and yet we find probably $30,000 at least property in the house where he's staying."
Corboy wanted to be bailed to stay with his mother at Myrtleford, to assist with the care of his son, but failed to convince magistrate Ian Watkins.
"Burglary and theft is a serious matter, it also involves the theft of tradesmen's tools which is becoming increasingly common and a source of significant anger and irritation for tradesmen," Mr Watkins said.
"In terms of his history, frankly he's got an appalling history - 21 pages for a 29-year-old is bad."
Corboy was remanded to appear again on February 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.