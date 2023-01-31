The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Corboy was on two counts of bail and corrections order when alleged offending took place

Updated January 31 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No third time lucky for this bail bid: 21-page history for 29yo 'is bad'

A 29-year-old man with a 21-page history of priors has been refused bail after his arrest over a number of thefts and burglaries across the North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.