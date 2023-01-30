Twelve properties will be auctioned online by a Border real estate agency on Tuesday to mark a busy start to 2023.
Ray White Albury North will attempt to sell nine homes in Albury, spread across Thurgoona, Lavington, North Albury and central Albury, a block of South Albury units, as well as two houses at Howlong and another at Brocklesby.
Estate agent Andrea Lever said the properties ranged from a house tipped to sell in the $200,000s through to another which could fetch $1 million.
"I've got auctions booked up until April at the moment. People are definitely getting organised," she added.
"We're doing them fortnightly, so we've got quite a few scheduled for the 14th of February and March 1."
Ms Lever said the agency will set a new record with 12 auctions in one day, with 10 the previous high.
"Eight of them are on at 2pm and then another four don't go on until 6pm," she said.
"I've got a couple that I'm auctioning that were on the market with other agents for a long time. I'm really hoping they sell for those owners because one was on the market from April of last year and another one for a good three-and-a-half to four months.
"Those two have already got registered bidders, so that's really good."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
