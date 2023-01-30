The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mitta man was 'intoxicated' when he targeted his girlfriend at Albury apartments

By Nigel McNay
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Holt intimidated his partner, yelling an "I'll kill you" threat through a door, when they stayed at Albury's Quest Apartments on Kiewa Street in early November.

A Mitta man walked out of court on Monday afternoon hand-in-hand with the young woman he threatened to kill less than three months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.