A Mitta man walked out of court on Monday afternoon hand-in-hand with the young woman he threatened to kill less than three months ago.
Tyler Holt landed a jail sentence for the intimidation of his partner, but without having to serve his seven-month term in a cell.
The intimidation was especially bad, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Holt.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I note the threats on this occasion that were made to the victim," she said of the incident that unfolded at the Kiewa Street Quest Apartments in the early hours of November 6.
If not for the definite rehabilitation he had undertaken since then, Ms McLaughin said Holt might well have been looking at full-time jail instead of the intensive corrections order she imposed.
The couple checked into the apartments on the evening of November 5.
At 1.50am, Holt walked down a hallway towards their room and began banging on the door, demanding the victim left him in.
He repeatedly kicked the door, or banged it with his shoulder, and yelled: "Open it, open the door now, open it, open it or I'll kill you."
Holt, 25, previously pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation.
He pleaded guilty also to destroy or damage property over the $3500 cost to replace the door and to larceny, for - in an "unsophisticated" way, Ms McLaughlin said on Wednesday - walking out of the apartments with a $750 television from his room.
Holt had struck or kicked the door at least 20 times during his outburst.
The woman opened the door after he yelled his kill threat and screamed at him, before walking off.
Holt chased her put his face close to hers in menacing fashion.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel submitted, on sentence, that his client, who he previously said had mental health issues, would benefit greatly from supervision through a community corrections order.
"These matters were committed while (Holt) was intoxicated," he said.
Mr Patel said Holt had already suffered some punishment for his crimes, having spent 13 days in custody bail refused including seven in quarantine.
"She remains supportive," he said of the victim, who had posted a $5000 surety that contributed to Holt being released on bail in late November.
Mr Patel said Holt had since secured work in a mechanics workshop.
He was keen to stay in Albury, which satisfied NSW Community Corrections' requirements for supervision under such an order.
Holt must also complete 50 hours of unpaid community work and was convicted and fined $3200.
