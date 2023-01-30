FROM swimming to libraries, breast screening to day care, Patricia Gould was tied up in many matters.
In fact when she received her Order of Australia Medal in 2004, Mrs Gould noted she had been in 73 community groups.
Her most outstanding service though, as recognised by the OAM, was to local government, for 42 years she was an Albury councillor and for eight she was mayor.
No woman has been on an Australian council for a longer time.
News of Mrs Gould's death on Sunday night at the age of 87, prompted Albury mayor Kylie King to describe her as an inspiration.
"Our beautiful city would simply not be what it is today without Patricia's leadership, determination and forward thinking, and we as a community have much to be thankful for," Cr King said.
Referring to a recent visit to West Albury's Patricia Gould Reserve, which opened in 2005, Cr King said "when you sit in a park named in her honour you can't help but reflect on the contribution she made over 42 years".
"She had the most infectious laugh, for all her success and leadership and forward thinking, she sounded like she was good fun," said Cr King, who interviewed Mrs Gould while a television journalist.
Former Albury MP Greg Aplin served on tourism, carols and Australia Day groups with Mrs Gould before entering NSW politics.
"She played a magnificent role in Albury's history, as a community representative she was second to none and she was so involved and loved by her community for her work," Mr Aplin said.
"She had the city at heart, that best sums her up."
Born on Christmas Day 1935, the then Patricia Bromley moved from Mulwala to Albury as a young girl and wed Noel Gould in 1956.
In 1974, aged 38, Mrs Gould was elected to council, securing the last position on preferences from incumbent mayor Tom Pearsall.
"It was a very nerve-wracking experience," Mrs Gould told The Border Morning Mail at the time.
She was pictured on the front page wiping her eyes under a headline declaring 'Pat's in - with a tear or two'.
Mrs Gould joined the city's first woman alderman Ivy Derkenne and Robin Cain, ensuring there was three females on the council of 12.
Before 1976 meetings were at the town hall, now the MAMA gallery, with her first mayor Cleaver Bunton.
"Cleaver called the tune," she said in 2014, recalling how coffee could not be brought into chamber as "you had to wait to go into a little room where Mrs Bunton had all best china laid out and food ready".
After 22 years on council, Mrs Gould became Albury's second female mayor in 1996, a year after Amanda Duncan-Strelec was the first.
Ms Duncan-Strelec believes Mrs Gould would have been mayor years earlier if she had not been subject to the "boys' club" vibe of male councillors.
"We worked together, we didn't always vote the same way but that didn't matter," Ms Duncan-Strelec said.
Councillor Darren Cameron and his ally moved their votes from Ms Ducan-Strelec to Mrs Gould in 1996.
"I think she will be remembered as a compassionate person, someone that got things done without ostentation or a lot of attention," Cr Cameron said.
He cited her forming of Family Day Care in Albury which was achieved when many councillors were male and conservative.
Veterinarian Arthur Frauenfelder, who succeeded Mrs Gould as mayor in 2004 after topping the council poll, recalled "she was quite willing to help and quite willing to give balanced advice" despite being usurped.
In 2008 voters delivered her a huge mandate at the council poll and she returned for a last term as mayor.
Councillor Stuart Baker, who served alongside Mrs Gould from 1999 to 2008, lauded her toil.
"She was a pretty canny politician, she worked hard at getting votes particularly with older people," Cr Baker said.
"She did a lot in the community and she was a very good councillor for Albury."
Mrs Gould also served the Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation, the Trinity Anglican Board and Mercy Health Services Board as well being part of the Albury Swimming Club over many years.
Border aquatic figure Stephen Mamouney said Mrs Gould had been instrumental in the redevelopment of the Albury pool in the early 1990s which saw its entry point change and a new pool installed to meet modern standards and international water polo rules.
"She made sure we got a state of the art pool as best as we could and I remember her wish at the time was for the next stage to be for a roof to be put on it," he said.
Mrs Gould's five sons Anthony, Andrew, David, Jonathon and Simon described her as a "beautiful" mother.
"Our mum was a trailblazer and she has left an everlasting legacy on the Albury community, which we are tremendously proud of."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said Mrs Gould had an "unwavering affection and devotion to both her city and family".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Her poise and decency were also traits I really admired," Mrs Ley said.
"Albury will miss her; I know I will."
Mrs Gould is survived by her sons, their wives Yasuko, Sally, Allison, Cheryl and Merryn, nine grandchildren and a great grandson.
Her funeral is expected to be at Albury's St Matthew's Church next week.
In lieu of flowers, her family is asking people to donate to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Trust Fund.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.