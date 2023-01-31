Sally Jean marvels at the "amazing resilience of humans".
"We are survival systems," she explains.
Sometimes, though, the responses we use to survive life lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms - to a point where we are unable to thrive.
And that can make us very unwell, says the founder of Glow Well-Being at Walla.
The 41-year-old knows this all too well.
A "challenging childhood" coupled with bullying at school and other personal struggles saw her suffering with PTSD by the time she was 16 years of age.
Still, she decided she wanted to become a teacher and spent nearly two decades working in the primary school space.
But in her work she would bear witness to just how many children were coming to school with mental ill-health.
Too many of them were not being clinically (or otherwise) supported through trauma they had or were experiencing - and they carried "all this stuff" into the classroom.
It worried her and but she felt somewhat at a loss as to what she could do to help.
Then a turn of events unfolded that would dramatically change the course of Sally's life.
In the space of a year, she would be impacted by suicide twice, losing two people close to her.
It was traumatising - and triggering.
"It was like holding up a mirror and saying, 'This is what can happen if you don't take care of yourself and get the right supports and a sense of belonging'," she reflects.
Her devastating experience of suicide - coupled with her own mental health journey - has been the catalyst for Sally's decision to host a special screening of Solstice - The Documentary at Albury's Regent Cinemas on Thursday at 6.30pm.
Sally hopes the Border and wider community will take the opportunity to come and see the award-winning Albury-based film, which renowned mental health advocate Professor Patrick McGorry declared should be "compulsory viewing for all Australians".
The event is also a chance to be part of a community conversation about what is possible for mental wellbeing, she says.
A panel of experts will join Sally for a Q&A session after the screening including Kate Towers (headspace Community Connections team), Leah Tylee (Albury-Wodonga headspace manager), Stuart Baker (Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice co-founder) and Darren Wighton (Wiradjuri community leader and Winter Solstice friend).
The screening, organised through Demand Film, is part of a mission to encourage communities to actively engage with the film - to "begin conversations, unite communities and ignite positive change" on mental illness and suicide.
And it's in this connection - this sense of belonging - that Sally believes we can help find solutions to what is being described as a global pandemic of mental ill-health plaguing society.
There is a lot of despair (in the world) at the moment; a lot of people in despair. But there is hope, there is always an opportunity to feel safe and to feel connected - as individuals and as a community.- Sally Jean
"(In hosting this event) I'm really interested in the community perspective - like what are the community measures of wellbeing and how do we create a greater sense of belonging?" she says.
"We already know there aren't enough service providers, we know about waiting times ... but what do we need to contribute to the wellbeing of this community?"
It was in the course of "working on myself" that Sally decided she wanted to help others and re-trained as a therapist.
A registered hypnotherapist and accredited mental health first aider (she has also been awarded a Masters of Human Rights), Sally describes her work as "holistic psycho-therapy" and is trained in a number of trauma techniques.
The focus of her work is to help address the underlying causes of mental distress and emotionally equip people to deal with the challenges and trauma of life.
In her own words she's "big on nervous system regulation", believing that once a person understands the (sometimes unhealthy) survival patterns they've developed as a response to life stressors, they can be empowered to re-connect back to themselves - and the world around them.
"Mal-adaptive strategies take us away from ourselves, our family and create a sense of disassociation," she explains.
"Everyone I know who has experienced mental health challenges has had trauma - and that shapes a person's nervous system and belief about themselves," she says.
"And it's not just personal - there is a collective trauma that can come about from events that impact entire communities."
In coming to grips with her own lived experience, Sally understands how much trauma has shaped her life.
"And rather than thinking it's something wrong with me, I've come to understand my beliefs and responses are a result of a nervous system response.
"There is a lot of despair (in the world) at the moment; a lot of people in despair.
"But there is hope, there is always an opportunity to feel safe and to feel connected - as individuals and as a community.
"We just need to be able to access that."
