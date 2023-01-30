The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corowa man had to prove link to Newcastle area to be accepted into drug program

By Nigel McNay
January 31 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Brian McLeod

A Corowa man has been successful in his months-long bid to have charges laid over a destructive trip through an Albury department store moved to the NSW Drug Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.