A Corowa man has been successful in his months-long bid to have charges laid over a destructive trip through an Albury department store moved to the NSW Drug Court.
Alex Brian McLeod has already owned-up to what he did in Myer, as well as at Regent Cinemas.
But since pleading guilty in late November, defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen has been pushing to have the case moved from Albury Local Court.
Driving that has been a belief that McLeod, a long-time addict to illicit drugs, would be best served by a sentencing outcome involving the court's assessment and detoxification programs.
Ms Simonsen told Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday that McLeod, 45, had been accepted into the program.
He would next appear before the Hunter Drug Court on February 13
McLeod was accepted into the program because his defence was able to establish a link to the Toronto area near Newcastle, where he had grown up and had returned to live.
The court heard previously that McLeod forced open the David Street entrance doors of Myer on November 7 at 12.12am.
McLeod left a trail of blood as he ran into the store and caused "a large amount of damage" to stock he knocked to the floor.
He pushed over a couple of mannequins then moved to the women's clothing section and knocked over some racks.
Police found him lying on the floor asleep.
At one stage he broke an arm off a mannequin and used this to smash glass in the Swift Street entrance doors.
Albury Council CCTV footage showed McLeod climbing a tree outside the cinema centre at 12.01am, using this to get on to an awning to force his way inside.
