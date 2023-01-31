Helping change the perception of men's mental health is the key to a Border fundraising event on Saturday.
Men Matter Too has been created by Howlong's Kristy McNamara, who said she had witnessed first-hand many people who had been "struggling silently with mental health".
After losing a family friend last August and many more in the wider community, Mrs McNamara said she wanted to help bring about change - even if hers was only a small contribution.
"I want to target men and their families to attend this event (in Howlong) in the hope of helping stop the stigma around mental health," she said.
"There needs to be more of word out there about where men can get help.
"Men don't want to admit they need help, but I want them to know it's OK to ask for help."
The event will be at Lowe Square recreational ground on Hawkins Street from 1pm to 5pm, with entry by way of a gold coin donation.
The afternoon will feature live music, raffles, an auction and a barbecue.
Money raised will be donated to Albury-Wodonga headspace, Beyond Blue and the Danny Frawley Centre in Melbourne.
Mrs McNamara said the support she had received for the event so far had been overwhelming, having already raised "a couple of thousand dollars".
"I hope it will be a good day for everyone, and I hope people walk away with a little more information and understanding," she said.
