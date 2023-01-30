For Kath and Bernie Holmes, who met at a dance in the 1960s, marriage has been all kinds of wonderful.
The Wangaratta couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, having met all those years ago at a weekend parish dance.
"I asked to take her home and the rest is history," Mr Holmes said. "We dated for 18 months before we got engaged."
It was, Mrs Holmes fondly recalled, love at first sight.
When they met in Melbourne she was working as a stenographer, a job she got aged 15.
"I fell for the uniform," she said, with a laugh.
"Bernie was in the (Royal) Australian Australian Air Force. He wanted to take me to the part of the country he was from, in the King Valley."
She had gone to the dance simply to "find a husband".
Mr Holmes got his discharge papers after six years in the RAAF and it was from there that the couple made their first big step on a life together.
They agreed the move to the country was a big change but the "ups and downs" were worth every minute.
After a "year or so" of marriage, they found out their first child, a boy, was on the way and soon enough there were six more children to fill their home.
"They all came pretty quick after our first," she said.
"Yep," her husband replied, "it was very busy."
Mr Holmes said he felt instantly attracted to her when they met, but wasn't sure he would impress her with his "two left feet". "It must have been the nice car that she liked, I had a modern FC Holden," he said.
They spoke that night about raising any children they might have - on a farm, with cows and chickens.
When they did begin their family, Mrs Holmes left her job to raise the children. It was only when the children had grown up that they moved from the King Valley and retired to Wangaratta.
It might be quite a different life to the one they had in the valley but not necessarily that much quieter, given they now had 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They said they had worked hard throughout the marriage.
"All we did was work, we didn't get many holidays until later in life," Mrs Holmes said.
A lesson they learnt along the way was life meant equal parts "give and take".
While Mrs Holmes admitted she'd like to be the boss, ultimately they agreed it was about a life shared on equal terms.
"I can't believe it, we've been married for 60 years," she said.
For Mr Holmes "what's hers is hers," he said, again with a smile. "And what's mine is hers too".
