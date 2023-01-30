The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kath and Bernie Holmes celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by family

SE
By Sophie Else
January 31 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kath and Bernie Holmes say the secret to a long-lasting marriage is patience and kindness. The Wangaratta couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, having met at a parish dance. Pictures by Mark Jesser

For Kath and Bernie Holmes, who met at a dance in the 1960s, marriage has been all kinds of wonderful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.