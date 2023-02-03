Embrace the ideal private, rural lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 10
"Eagle View" - the name says it all with this attractive rural lifestyle property offering privacy, quality living and productivity in a natural setting, with views all the way to the Victorian Snowfields.
Comprising of 87 acres of land bounded by the State Forest, this lifestyle allotment is subdivided into six main paddocks with some electric fencing and water to each paddock via a spring fed system.
The unique home is set over several levels, lovingly created using recycled timbers from local bridges and milled from the property. Rocks from the Yackandandah Creek have been used as feature walls and fireplace surrounds. This magnificent home has a rustic quality with all modern comforts included. Heating is via slow combustion wood heating and open fireplace while cooling is via ducted evaporative.
With four bedrooms and two bathrooms families are well accommodated. The natural materials used in the build are on show throughout the home, but can be especially admired from the two living areas. High pitched roofs are lined with recycled timber bringing warmth and grandeur to the rooms, as does the double height fireplace chimney. A country-style kitchen with a mix of wood cupboards and display cabinetry has a serene outlook to the patio and lush green gardens. A breakfast bar and quaint servery window through to the lounge room highlights its historic charm and character. An upstairs loft provides a further space for living, study, or play, and overlooks the dining room.
Outside the verandahs wrap most of the home taking in the magnificent established gardens with views of the countryside and snowfields also. Included in the gardens are an orchard with orange, lemon, lemonade, apricot, blood plum, cherry, apple, peach, pear. Also, a large chicken pen and vegetable garden beds. Further garages and shedding make up the outdoor storage facilities.
There is excellent water supply from the spring-fed dam system utilising gravity supply for stock and gardens and further rainwater tanks for the home. Bounded by State Forest, your backyard is an endless opportunity for adventure. Kids can roam, ride, camp, and experience a truly unique lifestyle filled with fun and discovery.
This has to be one of the greatest places to raise country kids or simply enjoy all that your natural surrounds have to offer. Only minutes to the main street of the thriving historic township of Yackandandah, with all it has to offer, 53 Tarrant Lane just demands inspection.
