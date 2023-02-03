Embrace the ideal private, rural lifestyle

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms families are well accommodated. The natural materials used in the build are on show throughout the home, but can be especially admired from the two living areas. High pitched roofs are lined with recycled timber bringing warmth and grandeur to the rooms, as does the double height fireplace chimney. A country-style kitchen with a mix of wood cupboards and display cabinetry has a serene outlook to the patio and lush green gardens. A breakfast bar and quaint servery window through to the lounge room highlights its historic charm and character. An upstairs loft provides a further space for living, study, or play, and overlooks the dining room.