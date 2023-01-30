The Border Mail
Months of traffic disruptions set to hit major regional highway as critical works begin

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
Major upgrades are set to commence on a stretch of the Hume Highway south of Gundagai this week.

Motorists are being warned to brace for months of traffic disruptions along a major regional thoroughfare as works commence to upgrade a major Riverina thoroughfare.

