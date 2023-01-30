Six people have been transported to Wagga Base Hospital after a minivan crashed into a tree on the Hume Highway.
Among the passengers was a woman in her 50s, who was left in a serious condition and treated for head lacerations and chest pain.
The five other patients, including three teenagers, one child and one man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and are in a stable condition.
The single vehicle crash happened at 11.30am on Monday on the Hume Highway near the Sturt Highway off-ramp near Tarcutta.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamonn Purcell said two people were initially trapped in the vehicle when paramedics arrived.
"NSW Ambulance rescue paramedics from Wagga worked alongside local SES crews to release them," Inspector Purcell said.
"The medical team from the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter attended to help assess and treat a female patient, who was seriously injured."
Inspector Purcell urged all drivers to take extra care and to slow down in wet weather.
"While we can't speculate on the cause of the crash, it was raining very heavily."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
