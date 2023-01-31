Another outstanding line-up of Australian acts has been secured for the highly anticipated Premier's Gala Concerts for the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.
Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens are all scheduled to perform at the four concerts in February.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the concerts have celebrated and entertained seniors for four decades.
"Seniors are a vital part of our society and have and continue to make contributions that make our state the great place it is today," Mr Perrottet said.
"These concerts are our way of celebrating and saying thank you to seniors for the decades of hard work and sacrifice they have made to NSW."
Tickets to the free concerts, which will be held at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, will be available via Ticketek.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the concerts are always really popular, with more than 30,000 people expected to attend.
"The concerts will also be live streamed for people to watch from home, so we can really live up to the festival's theme of Celebrating Together," Mr Coure said.
"In addition to concerts, there will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo right next door, which will feature more than 60 different exhibitions, with giveaways, live entertainment and more.
"There will also be more than 85 activities hosted during the festival right across the state, so there is something for all seniors to get involved in during the festival."
The concerts will be held on Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3 at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.
For more information on the NSW Seniors Festival, visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
Tickets will be available from ticketek.com.au/nswseniorsfestival or by phoning 02 9215 7500 (between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday).
More than 80 community-led activities and programs are set to join the NSW Seniors Festival thanks to grant funding provided by the NSW government.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said 85 community organisations across the state had received a share of $200,000 to host activities during the festival.
"The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration of seniors in the southern hemisphere and attracts up to 500,000 people every year," Mr Coure said.
"Each of these groups is helping make the festival even bigger, giving seniors more opportunities to get involved across the state."
The activities hosted by the community groups will take place during the NSW Seniors Festival, which is scheduled to run from February 1-12, 2023.
Among the grant recipients is Dance for Parkinson's Australia, which will offer free creative workshops on African drumming and dance facilitated by local professional artists.
"Being involved in the Seniors Festival gives people a chance to see what we do and realise that dancing can help people in several ways," Gordon Coss from Dance for Parkinson's Australia said.
Other programs include The Dementia Inclusive Ballina Music Muster, a morning of music, dance and fun, while in Coogee, there will be an English over-70s cricket team.
Organisations will host local events and programs across the state to empower and support our seniors in leading happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.
Each of the 85 activities provides seniors with an opportunity to get involved during the festival and connect them with their local community, no matter their background or abilities.
For more information, please visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
