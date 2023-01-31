Find a way to get involved in this year's seniors festival celebrations Advertising Feature

Joining in the activities organised as part of the NSW Seniors Festival program provides the chance to try new things such as dance or exercise classes. Picture Shutterstock

More than 80 community-led activities and programs are set to join the NSW Seniors Festival thanks to grant funding provided by the NSW government.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said 85 community organisations across the state had received a share of $200,000 to host activities during the festival.

"The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration of seniors in the southern hemisphere and attracts up to 500,000 people every year," Mr Coure said.

"Each of these groups is helping make the festival even bigger, giving seniors more opportunities to get involved across the state."

The activities hosted by the community groups will take place during the NSW Seniors Festival, which is scheduled to run from February 1-12, 2023.

Among the grant recipients is Dance for Parkinson's Australia, which will offer free creative workshops on African drumming and dance facilitated by local professional artists.

"Being involved in the Seniors Festival gives people a chance to see what we do and realise that dancing can help people in several ways," Gordon Coss from Dance for Parkinson's Australia said.

Other programs include The Dementia Inclusive Ballina Music Muster, a morning of music, dance and fun, while in Coogee, there will be an English over-70s cricket team.

Organisations will host local events and programs across the state to empower and support our seniors in leading happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Each of the 85 activities provides seniors with an opportunity to get involved during the festival and connect them with their local community, no matter their background or abilities.

For more information, please visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.

Who is the festival for?

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere. It is for: