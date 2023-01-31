The Border Mail
Material Girl | Are we there yet? The ride from toddler to teenager goes by fast

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Are we there yet? Strap yourself in because the ride from toddler to driving teenager goes by in a flash. Picture by Shutterstock

SITTING in my car outside Bundalong General Store waiting for my teenager to run in for some L plates, I'm thinking of the last time I stopped by.

Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

