SITTING in my car outside Bundalong General Store waiting for my teenager to run in for some L plates, I'm thinking of the last time I stopped by.
It was at least 14 years ago.
I know this for a fact because I was buying disposable nappies for said child, who was now licensed to drive my car.
My husband and me and our 18-month-old had been staying at Tuppal Station near Tocumwal with my dad for the weekend but we went in separate cars because we had to be home in Albury at different times.
He took the car with the nappy bag.
I, meanwhile, took the car with the baby.
We've all done this once, but very rarely twice.
Before I left the farm I folded a makeshift nappy from an old, cut-up bath towel and pinned it on my daughter like a toddler might do with a doll. It looked like it wouldn't hold up but she was strapped into a car seat and fingers and toes crossed, it would go the 164-kilometre distance.
By the time we covered 200 metres of corrugated road to the front gate, my daughter was hysterical.
I stopped to check a nappy pin had not jolted undone on the outback track.
Satisfied it was just the rough texture of the old towel, we pushed on.
The crying came in waves.
It would stop momentarily, then come back with ever-more feeling.
And that was just the driver!
The passenger was even more distraught; in a world of heartache.
Eventually, I pulled into Bundalong General Store, red-faced, with a crying baby on my hip and in need of a hug.
I was more than happy to settle for Huggies though.
With a quick nappy change done, we continued home to Albury.
But my daughter was in no mood to forgive and forget.
The crying continued in waves until I finally pulled up in East Albury.
When my now 16-year-old came out of the Bundalong General Store triumphantly holding up two packets of L Plates recently, I remember thinking there's probably nothing on the planet they don't sell.
"They had the good ones too," she says.
We attached the plates to the front and rear windows, swapped seats and readied ourselves for the trip home.
Before we left home earlier that day I planned to take a recipe book to settle on a salad to feed 12 at the weekend.
"You are responsible for your L-plate driver," my husband points out.
"You probably won't want to read."
Good call. I left the book on the bench.
When your teenager has done less than 10 hours' driving, it takes a while to relax on the road. For everyone.
"Don't be afraid to slow down on the corners," I say.
"Just because you're allowed to go 90 kilometres an hour, doesn't mean you have to.
"You can just poke along at 80 if you want.
"Does it feel to you like you're driving in the middle of the lane?"
I ate three-quarters of a packet of jelly beans in the vain attempt to ration my non-stop commentary. (For the record, I don't even like sugar.)
I told my daughter the last time I went to the Bundalong store I got nappies; she said her Pa used to get her ice creams there often. Petrol stations really do cover all stages of life.
Now with 10 hours of driving practice done and dusted, we only have 110 to go.
