The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bridge Road Brewers Pale Ale cracks top 10 in GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 31 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge Road Brewers co-founders Ben and Maria Kraus celebrate the success of their pale ale in GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers.

A BEECHWORTH brewery has again cracked the top 10 in a prestigious craft beer competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.